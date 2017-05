About Us

Esington's mission is to bring you personal productivity in a beautiful way.



In 2014, founder Rudy Marsh designed Esington's first product, the Esington Glass, to combat his own lifelong battle with procrastination. Rudy has a BS in physics from the University of Texas at Dallas and has worked as a systems admin for SAP and a product manager for Zynga and Gene by Gene in recent years.



Rudy lives in the suburbs of Houston and spends every second of his spare time with his beautiful wife Rose and son Insar.